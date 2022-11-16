KENYA WELCOMES THE BLACK SEA GRAIN INITIATIVE TO ADDRESS THE GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS, CS MUTUA SAYS

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua participated in the deliberations of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Munster, Germany on November 4, 2022.

Speaking at the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary advocated for a collective future that requires urgent action against the Triple Planetary Crisis of Climate Change, Pollution and Bio Diversity Loss.

“Climate change has intensified and broadened violent conflicts and insecurity,” the CS stated, adding that this is particularly the case in the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes Region, the Chad Basin and in the Sahel region of Africa.

“In this, I wish to stress that, we will need to shape and finance climate adaptation initiatives in Africa, that respond to the climate change-security nexus,” Dr. Mutua stated.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed Kenya’s serious concern over the unfolding global food crises occasioned by the ongoing droughts, unpredictable and severe weather patterns, global pandemics and ongoing conflicts that have adversely impacted the global supply chain.

To this end, CS Mutua highlighted that, Kenya welcomes the Black Sea Grain Initiative among other similar initiatives by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guteress aimed at addressing the Global Food Crisis.

On matters of International Peace and Security, the Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s principled stand on adhering to an effective rule based multilateral system that is responsible to the current global challenges. Noting that, this is the basis that informs Kenya’s role as an anchor state and guarantor of regional peace and security.

Dr. Mutual further advocated for the need for increased investments, job creation, trade and development in Africa and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism, to the values and principles of international cooperation and to mutually beneficial partnerships that will safeguard and advance international peace, security and global prosperity.

The G7 Ministerial meeting was the first multilateral engagement by Dr. Alfed Mutua as Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

On the Sidelines of the G7 Ministerial meeting, the Cabinet Secretary held bilateral meetings with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister, H.E. Catherine Colonna, US Secretary of State H.E. Antony Blinken, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy H.E. Mr. Josep Borrell, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.