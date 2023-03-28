KENYA SIGNS THE AFRICAN MEDICINES AGENCY TREATY

On behalf of Kenya, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua signed the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Treaty on February 16, 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

CS Mutua underlined the importance of the Treaty and emphasized the need for Africa to manufacture own medicines including vaccines, so as to be self-sufficient and able to tackle pandemics when they occur.

The signing was done in the presence of the African Union Commissioner for Humanitarian, Health and Social Development H.E. Amb. Minata Semate Cessouma on the sidelines of the 42nd Session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa.

The CS informed the Commissioner that the Government of Kenya would fast-tract internal procedures to facilitate ratification of the Treaty as soon as possible.

This treaty is critical in coordination of the development, purchase and distribution of medicines in the continent.

The Commissioner commended Kenya for signing the Treaty and indicated that she looks forward to Kenya ratifying the Treaty and becoming a State Party soon. Kenya becomes the 31st country to sign the Treaty.

This treaty will enhance quality, access and safe distribution of medical products to our people as we work towards improving healthcare in Africa.