KENYA AND SOMALIA COMMIT TO ENHANCE BILATERAL RELATIONS

H.E. Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Kenya together with his counterpart H.E. Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, today led the Ministerial Session of the 3rd Kenya – Somalia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Nairobi, and signed the agreed minutes of just concluded Senior Official Meeting segment.

The PCS Dr. Musalia Mudavadi hailed the Kenya-Somalia cordial ties and applauded the efforts made by both delegations in convening the 3rd Session of the Kenya – Somalia JCC and work done in the last couple of days. Discussions focused on areas of enhancing cooperation in trade, infrastructure, security, agriculture, tourism, health, education and blue economy.

The 3rd session of the JCC underscored a firm commitment to enhancing bilateral relations for mutual prosperity and regional stability. During the session the two countries signed two MoUs on Education and Political Diplomatic Affairs.

In attendance were Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Hon. Rebbecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investment, Hon. Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Dr. Ezekiel Machogu, Cabinet Secretary for Education, among other distinguished delegations from both Kenya and Somalia.