IGAD TREATY RATIFICATION- KENYAN CHAPTER

Amb. Joseph Vungo, Director/Registrar, Treaties Directorate represented the State Department for Foreign Affairs at the IGAD two-day Workshop bringing together key stakeholders held at Naivasha, from 17th – 18th May 2024.

Dr. Fatuma Adan, IGAD Head of Missions in Kenya on behalf of Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD Executive Secretary presented a compelling case to the National Assembly Parliamentary Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on why Kenya should ratify the new IGAD treaty adopted on 12th June 2023 during the 14th Session of the Heads of State and Government of IGAD in Djibouti, in a bid to replace the 1996 Agreement Establishing the Organization.

Amb. Vungo made a presentation to the Parliamentary Committee Members showcasing the importance of the new treaty saying it would solidify the country’s anchor state position in the promotion of peace and security within the region.

“In ratifying the treaty, Kenya would boost its economy as it promotes ease of doing business, trade liberalization, and free movement of goods, persons, labour, services, and capital within IGAD Member States. The Nation would also continue to enjoy the benefits derived from hosting key IGAD Institutions,” Amb. Vungo stated.

He further reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to IGAD, its aims, and objectives and expressed the expectations that the Ministry would render the necessary support needed to fast-track the ratification process.

The Forum organized by The IGAD Secretariat and chaired by Hon. Maj. (Rtd) Sheikh Abdullahi Bashir brought together Members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee chaired by, Hon Koech Rono, Brig. (Rtd) Titus K. Gathiora, Senior Principal Lecturer & Legal Adviser, Kenya School of Government (KSG) and representatives from the Treaties Directorate, State Department for Foreign Affairs and IGAD Legal Council.