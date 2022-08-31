GOVERNMENT OPENS ONE STOP SERVICE CENTRE FOR DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITY

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo graced the opening of Government of Kenya – United Nations service centre at UNON Headquarters in Gigiri.

The centre will provide one stop post where UN Staff and Diplomatic community will access the Kenya Government services including Immigration and National Transport and Safety Authority Services.

Speaking at the event CS Omamo underscored the role of UNON in the region and it critical role in providing administrative and common services to other organisation of the United Nations.

She said the service centre would enable the Government provide improved services to UNON and other UN agencies and also strengthen Nairobi as a multilateral diplomatic hub.

Present during the event were Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Fred Matiangi, Director General UNON, Ms. Zainab Bangura and Principal Secretary Interior, Karanja Kibicho.