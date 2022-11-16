FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR KENYAN DIASPORA WORKERS

Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua held a meeting with representatives of employment agents who recruit Kenyans for jobs in Saudi Arabia and other regions on October 31, 2022.

The Cabinet Secretary revealed that the meeting was informative with complex mind boggling revelations and a deep cry for help in many instances.

“My mission was to understand the issues so that as a Government we can ensure that Kenyans in the Diaspora are safe and sound,” Dr. Mutua stated

He added that, the information gathered painted a different story from the blame-game trending in the media channels.

‘We want to move to a point where we get to the root cause of the challenges that Kenyans face while working with governments and states that are offering opportunities for our people,” said CS Mutua.

During the meeting the CS announced that he will be travelling to Saudi Arabia in the course of the week to meet the authorities and Kenyan Diaspora with a view to gathering more information that will enable him institute long lasting solutions on the challenges faced by Kenyan workers.

Dr. Mutua underscored that, the Government will do everything possible to get to the bottom of the matter so as to keep the citizens working outside the country safe and sound.

The Government will also facilitate the recruitment agencies to be able to conduct their business successfully for the benefit of Kenyans.