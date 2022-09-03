CS OMAMO WELCOMES AMB. WHITMAN TO KENYA

Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo met with US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman on September 1, 2022.

CS Omamo welcomed Ambassador Whitman into the country and emphasized the shared values between the two countries including democratic values and multilateralism.

Ambassador Whitman outlined her priorities including support on Trade and Economic Development, Food Security and addressing the visa backlog at the Embassy in Nairobi.

CS Omamo further stated Kenya’s interest to cooperate with the US in the area of Green Energy as well as training and capacity building for green transition.