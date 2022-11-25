CS MUTUA PLEDGES TO WORK CLOSELY WITH THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS IN KENYA

Dr. Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on November 14, 2022 held a meeting with African Ambassadors in Nairobi to appraise on Kenya’s diplomatic engagements and trajectory the new administration is focusing on.

Dr. Mutua conveyed his appreciation to the African Diplomatic Corps led by the Dean, H.E. Ambassador Beyene Russom, for the compliments and messages of goodwill on his appointment as Cabinet Secretary.

The CS congratulated the Dean saying that under his leadership, the African Diplomatic Corps had fostered mutual understanding and cooperation.

Dr. Mutua said Africa is at the core of Kenya’s Foreign Policy, and in pursuant of the Pan Africanist ideals will advance a stable, secure and prosperous Africa. Kenya is a noteworthy champion of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“In October this year, H.E. President William Ruto flagged the first consignment of Kenyan tea destined for Accra Ghana under the AfCFTA guided initiative, the CS stated, noting that, this clearly demonstrates that it is possible to foster increased volumes of trade by jointly working to eliminate barriers to facilitate free movement of persons and goods in order to elevate trade and economic growth.

On the issue of Peace and Security, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that, Kenya values close engagements and consultations on issues of concern to ensure a secure peaceful and stable continent. He said this engagement extend to Caribbean with singular aim to forge lasting partnership between Africa and the CARICOM.

On the Multilateral level, Kenya as a member of the United Nations Security Council continues to execute its continental and regional mandate of promoting peace, security and stability which dovetails with the tenets of the African Union’s declaration of ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa’.

On climate change, the CS noted that the lives and livelihoods of over 100 million people in the continent are under threat. He said climate change is a global problem requiring global solutions, noting that Africa faces the bulk of the crisis.

“Together with our partners and friends, we need to collectively shape and finance climate adaptation initiatives in Africa that responds to climate-security nexus and speak in one voice to advocate for sustainable means in order to alleviate the adverse impact of climate change,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

He called on the diplomats to take the lead in actions geared towards mitigating rising impact of climate change by taking initiatives such as planting trees to help increase tree cover and at the same time push for sufficient allocation of national budgets for management and prevention of disasters caused by climate change.

Dr. Mutua urged the envoys to continue forging stronger friendships between Kenya and their respective countries and reiterated commitment to work closely together for the benefit, stability and prosperity of the continent.