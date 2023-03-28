CS MUTUA INSPECTS KENYAN CANADIAN BILATERAL PROJECTS IN THE COASTAL REGION

On February 11, 2023, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua inspected various Kenyan-Canadian bilateral projects in the coastal region. The CS was accompanied by the Canadian Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Mr. Warren Mucci and Head of Americas Directorate in the Ministry, Amb. Angeline Musili.

Speaking during the visit, the Cabinet Secretary said Kenya would continue building partnerships with international bilateral partners for the benefit of Kenyans particularly through bottom-up economic empowerment model.

He stated that all Kenyan missions abroad have been directed to increase and seek more markets for Kenyan products under the economic diplomacy pillar.

The CS visited Kenya Coast National Polytechnic that is host to the Blue Economy Skills Training Programme. The programme aims at developing new and enhanced competence-based programs in the agriculture, hospitality and energy sectors in order to increase employment and economic development opportunities for Kenyan youth. The project also offers exchange programs between Kenya TVET and Canadian colleges.

CS Mutua also visited Kentaste Products Limited in Ukunda, Kwale County which is involved in the processing of virgin coconut oil. Kentaste is now Kenya’s largest processor of coconut products in the country after raising its production from 30 to 60 Metric Tonnes per year.

The CS said he will engage the Government of Canada to agree on the number of jobs Kenyans will get so that students studying here can apply for jobs in Canada.

On his part, Mr. Mucci said that his country believes in the need to succeed together that is why they were investing heavily in the program.

Dr. Mutua thanked the Canadian Government for their support and assured them of better utilization of the funds.