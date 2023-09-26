CS MUTUA ENCOURAGES COLOMBIAN BUSINESS COMMUNITY TO INVEST IN KENYA

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has urged the Colombian business community and companies to invest in Kenya citing Kenya’s unrivalled geostrategic position, which make it the most advantageous place to do business.

“We are the gateway to the East African Community (EAC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region and Africa as a whole. We therefore welcome Colombian investors to consider bringing their investments to Kenya,” CS Mutua emphasized.

He said this when he paid a courtesy visit to Colombia’s Vice Minister for External Relations, Francisco Coy, in Bogota. The two held discussions that focused on areas of mutual interest between Kenya and Colombia and explored ideas about scaling collaboration and seize emerging opportunities for the prosperity of the two nations.

Dr. Mutua praised the strong, cordial, and friendly bilateral ties between the two nations, demonstrated by the high-level visits and engagements that have led to enhanced cooperation within the South-South Cooperation framework.

In regards to trade and investment, the CS emphasized the need to enhance the balance of trade between the two nations, saying that Kenya has put forward ambitious plans within this portfolio. The CS also solicited suggestions on how to expand collaboration and take advantage of new opportunities.

Dr. Mutua was part of the Kenyan delegation accompanying H.E. the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was on a 4-day Official Visit to the Republic of Colombia, on invitation by his Colombian counterpart, H.E. Francia Elena Marquez Mina.

During the Visit, Kenya and Colombia bilateral relations received a major boost with the signing of the Agreed Minutes of the inaugural session of the Joint Cooperation Committee on Economic, Technical, Scientific, Educational and Cultural Cooperation in Bogota.

H.E. Rigathi Gachagua and his host Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina witnessed the signing of the Agreed Minutes by Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua and Colombia’s Vice Minister for External Relations, Francisco Coy after the successful inaugural JCC meeting. This bilateral consultation was held within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of the JCC signed between the two nations on May 15, 2023.

CS Mutua, accompanied the Deputy President to the High-Level Opening of the Kenya Colombia Business Forum at the Bogota Chamber of Commerce, where he and his host committed to deepen Trade and Economic ties in sectors of trade, health, tourism, education, sustainable agriculture (coffee, horticulture and sustainable use of bamboo).

CS Mutua also accompanied the Deputy President as he engaged Colombian Coffee Farmers at the National Coffee Federation in Chinchina County, Caldas State, where they were taken through the coffee value-chain. The Deputy President emphasized that Kenyan and Colombian Coffee had a special place globally owing to its quality. Colombia’s coffee is doing better on the global market compared to Kenya’s and the Deputy president admitted Kenya has a lot to learn from Colombia. He sought collaboration in areas of training for farmers through exchange programs, access to world markets and research to help Kenya improve its coffee production with the aim of enhancing farmers’ earnings.

Kenya is mulling the possibility of establishing a consulate in Bogota to facilitate increased trade, tourism and strengthen relations between Kenya and Colombia.