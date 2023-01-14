CS MUTUA MEETS WITH JAPANESE SPECIAL ENVOY FOR HORN OF AFRICA

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua held a meeting with H.E. Shimizu Shinsuke, Japan’s Special Envoy for Horn of Africa on January 11, 2023. Discussions focused on issues of mutual importance between Kenya and Japan and lauded the strength of Kenya-Japan relations that have been in existence for over 60 years.

The Cabinet Secretary appraised the Special Envoy on the regional peace and security architecture, including Kenya’s efforts and desire towards total and lasting peace in the region. In this respect, the CS apprised of Kenya’s peace efforts in the Horn of Africa Region through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) platform as well as interventions in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the East African Community (EAC) led Nairobi Process.