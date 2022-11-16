CHANGE OF GUARD AT THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The outgoing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo, handed over to her successor, Dr. Alfred Nganga Mutua at the Ministry headquarters on October 27, 2022.

In her brief remarks, Amb. Omamo congratulated the new CS and wished him well. She also thanked the Ministry Staff for their support accorded to her during her tenure and asked them to extend the same to the new C.S.

On his part Dr. Mutua thanked the outgoing C.S. for her exemplary service at the Ministry which made it reach great heights. He thanked the staff for welcoming him warmly and said that he looked forward to working with them in making the Ministry attain greater heights for the benefit of all Kenyans.

He said he will work closely with Kenyans in diaspora under the increased mandate of the Ministry to ensure maximum utilization of opportunities, partnerships and inclusivity.