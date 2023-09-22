CABINET SECRETARY DR. ALFRED MUTUA SIGNS PROTOCOL AIMED AT PROTECTING HUMAN HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

CS Dr. Alfred Mutua signed the Kigali Amendment on the Montreal Protocol on the Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, as well as the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

The Kigali Agreement is an amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which is an environmental treaty signed by countries to phase out Ozone Depleting Substances (ODSs) from the earth’s atmosphere, while the Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.

The signing of these Instruments of Accession was aptly done at the side-lines of the Africa Climate Summit. The subsequent depositing of these Instruments with the United Nations Secretary General during the Treaty Week at the upcoming #UNGA78 Session will help to reinforce Kenya’s Climate Credentials.