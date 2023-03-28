BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION REPRESENTATIVES MEETS CS MUTUA

Mr. Samburu Wa-Shiko, the Regional Representative of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation met with Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua met on February 14, 2023 at his office.

The meeting was a follow up on the commitments made during the visit to Kenya last year by the co-chair, Mr. Bill Gates in November 2022.

Mr. Samburu briefed the Cabinet Secretary on the work the Foundation was undertaking across the continent with specific focus on healthcare, agriculture, education and women’s empowerment.

He applauded the commitment made by the foundation to spend 7 billion dollars over the next four years to support countries in Africa.

Also discussed during the meeting was the establishment of a sub-regional office in Kenya by the Bill and Melinda Gates.