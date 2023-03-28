AUSTRALIAN ASSISTANT MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS VISITS KENYA

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua hosted the Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Tim Watts on February 20, 2023, where they held discussions focusing on the broad spectrum of issues that underpinned Kenya-Australia Bilateral Relations.

In welcoming Hon. Tim Watts to Kenya, the CS acknowledged the significance of Kenya-Australia relations in Kenya’s development agenda and welcomed robust political, commercial and economic engagement between the two countries.

They noted the role of the Kenyan diaspora in Australia and agreed to work together to promote their welfare as Kenya seeks more opportunities for her nationals.

CS Mutua underscored Kenya’s strategic positioning and ease of connectivity and called on Australian businesses to take advantage of this positioning as a gateway to an even wider African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The CS called for a strong and revitalized Bilateral Cooperation Framework that gives structure to Kenya-Australia Bilateral Cooperation.

Hon. Tim Watts noted that Kenya-Australia relations were excellent and based on shared values. He also noted that both countries were keen on positive multilateralism and further pointed out that his government was seeking more engagement with Africa. He assured that Australia viewed Kenya as a strategic partner in this respect.