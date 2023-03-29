AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN REGIONS ENVOYS BASED IN NAIROBI MEET CS MUTUA

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua hosted Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the Americas and the Caribbean region based in Nairobi on February 10, 2023.

The meeting was part of the Cabinet Secretary’s Public Diplomacy outreach to the Diplomatic Community in Nairobi, in an effort to foster and reinforce cultural, political and economic ties between Kenya and the international community.

In his remarks, he reiterated the Bottom-Up Economic model as the philosophy that underpins Kenya government’s economic agenda and further urged the Americas and the Caribbean region to take advantage of Kenya’s positioning as the gateway to an even wider African market through the East Africa Community and AfCFTA (one of Africa’s Agenda 2063 flagship project of the “Africa we Want”

He also informed that Kenya was a constitutional democracy and that the government was keen to ensure adherence to the rule of law for a stable and predictable business and economic environment.

CS Mutua thanked the diplomats for their support to Kenyans abroad.

In passing a vote of thanks, U.S Ambassador H.E. Meg Whitman expressed confidence in Kenya’s Leadership and its ability to advance and promote Kenya’s and the region’s interests.