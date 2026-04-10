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State Department for Foreign Affairs.

Who We Are

The Ministry presently oversees 70 Diplomatic Missions Abroad, 2 Missions in Nairobi and 33 Honorary Consuls spread across the globe.

The Ministry also serves more than 70 Foreign Diplomatic Missions resident in Nairobi and 148 Inter-Governmental and International Organizations hosted in the country.

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The Thematic Areas of

Kenya's Foreign Policy

Peace and Security Diplomacy

Safeguard Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, preserve democracy and fundamental human rights, and ensure the prosperity and well-being of the people of Kenya.

Economic and Commercial Diplomacy

Deploy diplomatic efforts to promote economic growth and development through beneficial engagements targeting both state and non-state actors at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Oceans and Blue Economy Diplomacy

Develop ocean and inland water bodies resources, protect marine domain and boundaries, combat maritime threats, enhance co-operation, utilize ocean and coastal space, protect the ocean and maritime activities to contribute to equitable sharing of ocean and marine resources and benefits.

Global Governance and Multilateral Diplomacy

Elevate the country's influence in international affairs by championing inclusive multilateralism, advocating reform of global institutions, and strengthening integration across the African continent for an integrated and inter-dependent world.

Environmental and Climate Change Diplomacy

Leverage environmental and climate diplomacy to preserve natural resources, promote sustainable development, and strengthen leadership in global and regional environmental governance.

Diaspora Diplomacy

Engaging, protecting and empowering a growing diaspora population to enhance prosperity and national development by boasting diaspora investments, recognize diaspora achievements, and supporting diaspora associations.

Socio-Cultural Diplomacy

Promote Kenya’s culture, values, and social practices, such as heritage, sports, education, and health to foster international relationships and promote a positive global image that strengthens people-to-people connections and enhances the country's influence through soft power. This also incorporates Education, Tourism, Sports and Education Diplomacy.

Science, Technology and Innovation diplomacy

Advancing global technological discourse by integrating advanced technologies such as digital platforms, AI, and innovation ecosystems into diplomacy, positioning Kenya as a key player in global technological discourse and enhancing economic growth, job creation, and international collaboration.

 

 

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What we offer

Information and Services

Kenya Citizens

Kenya Citizens

Services offered to Kenya Citizens travelling or living abroad.

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Diplomatic Corps

Diplomatic Corps

Services offered to the Diplomatic Corps travelling, living or working in Kenya.

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Foreign Nationals

Foreign Nationals

Services offered to Foreign nationals in and outside Kenya.

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Trade and Investment

Trade and Investment

Trade and investment opportunities available in Kenya.

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Foreign Affairs

Latest News and Articles

For your enquiries, feedback, compliments and complaints.

Contact Us

Ministry Headquarters

Old Treasury Building,

Harambee Avenue, Nairobi,

 

Telephone: (+254) 020 3318888 | 020 2240066
E-mail: info@mfa.go.ke